Far Right or GOP Lite? Ruling Class Consensus on Display at VP Debate

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss the Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, racial inequalities exacerbated by the coronavirus, and how the contradictions of capitalism intensified by the pandemic will have ripple effects for years to come.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carl Zha, host of the Silk & Steel podcast, to discuss the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Tokyo in search of further anti-China concessions from the so-called "quad" of US-aligned nations in Southeast Asia, his recent debates with "China Watchers" at Bloomberg and pro-US thinktanks, and how China is leading the resistance by 26 countries to unilateral US sanctions at the UN.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss how (and if) the next presidential debate will occur, whether the Working Families Party's "People Charter" can actually push Joe Biden in a progressive direction, and the importance of exploiting the interplay of left factions to help advance the political educations of those around us.

