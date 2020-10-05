Trump COVID-19 Saga Exposes Healthcare System — And Liberal 'Opposition'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to discuss President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, the huge disparity between the healthcare treatment available to Trump and to the general public, and the truth behind the recent executive order purporting to make cheap insulin widely available in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the recent court ruling allowing the party of Rafael Correa to substitute a replacement for the former Ecuadorian President on the ballot, the country's upcoming elections, and the ongoing political persecution of those who the country's neoliberal government deems threats.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK, to discuss the highly-politicized report on alleged human rights violations in Venezuela recently published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the new court ruling preventing the Bank of England from turning much of the country's gold supply over to Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, and how growing economic ties with Iran are helping alleviate fuel shortages in the economically besieged country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to discuss Donald Trump's announcement of his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM, and why Democrats seemingly prefer to invoke the "specter of foreign interference" rather than mount a forceful and meaningful defense against reactionary politics.

