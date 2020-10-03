Peace Organizers Demand #USOutOfAfrica as China Offers Another Path

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to discuss the revelation that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the political implications of the diagnosis on the presidential race and more, and why the news should come as little shock to longtime observers of Trump's handling of the ongoing public health crisis.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. George Koo, a retired international business consultant and a regular contributor to Asia Times, to discuss the significance of the socialist revolution 71 years ago to the people of China today, the enduring power of the economic and social developments programs instituted in the time since Chinese reunification, and how ruling class anxieties over the rise of China shape the political and media landscape here.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss Donald Trump's assertion at the recent debate that he "brought back Big Ten football," the motivations behind the questionable claim, and the renewed importance of student-athletes in the broader political conversation today.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer with the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the consistent failure of the Democratic Party to offer serious solutions to the COVID-19 crisis even as the virus appears to spread rapidly among their GOP counterparts, the vital importance of alternative media outlets and educational platforms in a hegemonic capitalist cultural environment. and the long history of shared struggle between revolutionaries in racialized communities both within and without the US.

