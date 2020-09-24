Louisville in Lockdown After Just One Cop Slapped With 'Endangerment'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist, Sputnik News Analyst, and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to talk about the news that the US has officially surpassed 200,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, the bipartisan refusal to embrace serious solutions to the public health crisis, and why school reopenings may only make things worse.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Alberto Echazu, a Bolivian journalist currently living in Buenos Aires, to talk about the recent decision by coup-borne Bolivian President Jeanine Añez to abandon her bid for the presidency in October, how the resulting political realignment may impact the odds of the remaining candidates, and why members of Congress are demanding greater oversight of the Organization of American States after it set the stage for last November's coup in Bolivia.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies and a coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about recent attempts by the US military to expand its drone warfare campaign to Kenya, the CIA and the MI6-backed "Rendition Operations Team" operating with impunity in the country, and the links between imperialism in Africa and oppression here.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, where you can read his latest article "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd," to talk about the lack of charges for nearly every officer involved in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the latest poll showing Trump and Biden neck and neck, and the attempts to re-open schools across the country.

