No Relief at Home As US Gov't Moves to Encircle Palestinian Authority & Venezuela

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kei Pritsker, a journalist with BreakThrough News, to discuss new revelations that the Department of Homeland Security wiretapped phone calls between Portland protesters, the ongoing crackdown by local cops, federal police agencies, and politicians on protests against police violence, and how independent journalists are ensuring "corporate media doesn't have a monopoly" on coverage of the ongoing movement against police terror.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carribean researcher Tamanisha John to discuss joint US-Guyanese military patrols announced amid Mike Pompeo's whirlwind tour of Venezuela's neighbors, why the US government may be seeking to exploit the long-standing border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, and why Pompeo's "obvious ploy" to "force US interventionist goals in the region" with his comments denigrating Chinese investment in the region seems unlikely to succeed.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen to talk about the refusal of the Palestinian Authority to chair Arab League meetings in protest of the League's tolerance for member states seeking to normalize relations with Israel, whether talks between Hamas and Fatah could lead to real reconciliation, and the geopolitical dynamics at play in the campaign to legitimize Israeli occupation.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City, to talk about the "collusion" between the police and the courts signalled by the Louisville police department's declaration of a state of emergency ahead of an impending decision in the case of the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor, why the historical record shows the judicial system has long served as an impediment to the liberation of Black communities, and why the "maximization of profit" seems to be at the root of the failure of local officials in Washington, DC to address the social, economic, or housing crisis in the city.

