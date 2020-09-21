Bader-Ginsburg Death Provokes Hysteria — And Historical Amnesia

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean and Jacquie are joined by Assata, Communications Director for the Central Gulf Coast People's Council, to talk about the mutual aid efforts being made in the region in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, the lack of state assistance for working people already struggling amid the pandemic, and how to help.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss the details of the trillion-dollar "fraud" reported by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the seemingly-extortionary tactics employed by the US government in its attempt to acquire TikTok, and Apple's role in providing information to the government on protesters accused of criminal behavior.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to talk about the floundering US attempts to impose 'snapback' sanctions on Iran under the terms of the nuclear agreement it abandoned, why the Trump administration has "no one to blame but" itself for the lack of cooperation, and how the recent rejection of a coronavirus resolution condemning multilateral sanctions (which the UN approved almost unanimously) demonstrates the US government is increasingly out of step with the rest of the world.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about the impacts of the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, how the historical "Faustian bargains" between the ruling class and many supposedly-progressive Democrats paved the way for a descent into "neo-fascism," and his upcoming book, “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering and the Political Economy of Boxing.”

