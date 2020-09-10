Bipartisan 'Operation Condor 2.0' Shows "Harm Reduction" Voting

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss the unemployment crisis plaguing the country, why chronic underreporting of jobleness tends to make the government's unemployment figures so unreliable, and why optimistic economic reports which come while so many Americans struggle reveal an increasingly out-of-touch corporate media.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a longtime activist working on global justice issues, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, to explain how the most provocative allegations of "genocide" of China's Uyghur population are so easily debunked, how the powerful forces seeking to escalate Washington's New Cold War on China are exploiting the release of the new Disney live-action remake of Mulan, and why the foreign-backed factions seeking to balkanize China are so focused on the Xinjiang region amid the growing success of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to discuss why the revelations that Donald Trump concealed the severity of the threat of COVID-19 as the outbreak began—and celebrity journalist Bob Woodward declined to make the information public for the better part of a year—shouldn't come as much of a surprise, whether another coup d'etat is brewing against a left-wing Latin American government in Argentina, amid an apparent revival of the US government-backed Operation Condor, and how the bipartisan thirst for war demonstrates the futility of voting for Biden in the interest of "harm reduction."

