Eddie Conway Talks Fred Hampton Amid US Riots

Sean and Jacquie are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network, to discuss the enduring legacy of Fred Hampton, his focus on building multi-racial coalitions to engage in revolutionary proletarian struggle, and why studying Hampton's work is an important part of carrying on the tradition of Black August—both beyond the month and throughout the struggle for the liberation of all oppressed people.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Destiny, an organizer with The Co-op in Washington, DC, to talk about last night's mass arrest of protesters by the Metro Police Department on Black Lives Matter plaza, why DC City Council appears unwilling or unable to enforce their recent emergency resolution prohibiting usage of flashbang grenades and chemical agents by MPD.

In a special third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tanisha Lewis for an update on her brother, Angola prison organizer Quierza Lewis, who continues to be targeted by prison authorities for trying to organize for prisoners' safety under the coronavirus pandemic, to discuss deceit and manipulation by the warden, false allegations of “bribery.” and the injustices which have long characterized Quierza’s treatment at the hand of the state.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's pivot to far-right talking points during a press conference demonizing the protesters brutalized by DC police this weekend, why several influential US political scientists believe Evo Morales remains the legal President of Bolivia, and how long-standing territorial disputes in Asia are being "refracted" amid the recent push by the US government to enforce its New Cold War in China.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com