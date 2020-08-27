Never-Trump Republicans Flock as Biden Looks Left & Moves Right

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by BreakThrough News Editor Ben Becker to discuss the latest in the killing of multiple Kenosha protesters by a pro-Trump vigilante, the apparent collaboration between police forces and armed far-right groups both before and after the shootings, and how the government's response to natural disasters reveals the capitalistic and individualistic roots of so many social issues.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about increasing reliance by police on smart speakers for surveillance, new spying powers granted to the US Cyber Command, and how baseless claims of "Russian meddling" are once again being exploited for the benefit of the ruling class.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and Transgender Rights activist Morgan Artyukhina to talk about the collision in Syria between US and Russian military vehicles, the video evidence undermining attempts by the US National Security Council to paint Russian troops as the agressors in the incident, and the geopolitical signifcance of the latest develpoments on the ground.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Glen Ford, Executive Editor of Black Agenda Report, to discuss his new article, "Biden Offers Nothing But More War, Austerity and White Supremacy – Without Trump," the ever-growing list of Republicans throwing in their lot with the Biden campaign, and why the uprisings in the streets seem to be forcing more changes to the capitalist system than electoral politics.

