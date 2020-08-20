Dems Double Down on Failed 2016 Strategy at DNC

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the bizarre spectacle of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warning the electorate not to repeat the mistakes of 2016, and the growing disconnect between establishment Democrats and the progressive groups which allegedly form the base of the party.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Shu­pak, professor of Media Stud­ies at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Guelph and author of "The Wrong Sto­ry: Pales­tine, Israel, and The Media," to talk about the new sanctions levelled at Russia amid accusations that the country's government has been assisting Libyan Gen. Khalifa Haftar maintain an oil blockade, why there appears to be no end in sight to the violence in Libya, and the role of AFRICOM in the secret coalition airstrike campaign there.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to talk about why so many voters are uninterested in this year's Democratic National Convention, the dangers of outsourcing our political analysis to wealthy celebrities, and the limits of "representation" in bourgeois electoral politics.

