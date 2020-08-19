Register
20 August 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    DNC Convention Sees Dems Extend Olive Branch — to Republicans

    By Any Means Necessary
    by ,
    No love for progressives at DNC; Outside forces seek to shape Belarus chaos; Coup in Mali prompts international alarm

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the shared "values" that Iraq War architect Colin Powell holds in common with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and why the Democratic Party continues to show more interest in courting Republican voters than progressives. 

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's new shadow government, apparent US and EU attempts to influence the situation in Belarus, why many sympathetic observers worry that Belarussian residents' legitimate grievances with the government of President Alexander Lukashenko have been "hijacked" in another NATO-backed attempt to enact regime change.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nii Akuetteh, democracy activist, US-Africa relations analyst and professor at George Washington University, to talk about the military coup which last night forced the resignation of the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, how both local and international forces are reacting to the developments, the "central role" of French imperialism in exacerbating the conditions for the seizure of power by unelected military forces.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, where you can read his piece “Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd,” to discuss the apparent decision by establishment Democrats to double down on their failed 2016 electoral strategy, the Biden campaign's rejection of the Boycott, Divest, & Sanctions movement as an attempt to "unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel," and why Biden's foundational role in many of US imperialism's worst crimes undercut the narrative that not voting for him is a "privileged" position.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    racism, France, Belarus, Mali, Biden, Democrats, convention
    Votre message a été envoyé!
