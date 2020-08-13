Kamala Harris VP Nomination Demonstrates Democratic Cynicism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate, the immediate and widespread approval of the decision by liberal mainstream media outlets, and what it says about the Democratic Party that they responded to an unprecedented movement to defund the police by appointing a 'tough-on-crime' prosecutor as Joe Biden's running mate.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by exiled Bolivian journalist Alberto Echazu to talk about what seems to be a decision by the coup-borne government to outsource the suppression of protests to the same right-wing paramilitary groups which helped carry out last year's coup against elected Pres. Evo Morales, the ongoing campaign of political persecution facing leftist political figures and journalists; how the right wing's consolidation of Bolivia's media landscape is helping supposedly-interim Pres. Jeanine Añez to convince Bolivians that protesters are blocking medical supplies despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo, to discuss a new report revealing new details of the US Special Operations Forces operating in 22 countries across the African continent, how the huge military presence in Africa ensures continued resource access for foreign corporations and the connection between US militarism in Africa and on the streets here in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about Rep. Ilhan Omar's victory in the Democratic primary despite her challenger's extensive funding by corporate interests and the Israel lobby, the emerging split between the progressive liberals and the establishment centrists who control the Democratic Party, and how a similar dynamic is playing in Charlottesville after former Mayor Michael Signer published an op-ed in the Washington Post downplaying his role in allowing the deadly white supremacist terror attack three years ago.

