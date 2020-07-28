Barr's Fiery Testimony Exposes Two Opposed Americas

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman Joel Ibrahim, an organizer with the Party for Liberation and Socialism in Denver, to talk about the horrifying vehicular attack on a protest in Aurora, Colorado demanding justice for Elijah McClain, the implications of the apparent refusal by Aurora police to prosecute the perpetrator.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to talk about the "June 5th" protest movement demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar of Mali, the relationship between that movement and the jihadist formations which helped overthrow the Libya government, and just who would stand to benefit from the overthrow of Boubacar.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, Human Rights Activist and author of "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five" to discuss the elderly Palestinian political prisoners ongoing persecution and mistreatment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage jails and prisons in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and whistleblower Coleen Rowley to talk about the news that the American Federation of Teachers gave its members the go-ahead to go on strike if their districts are unsafe for re-opening due to the coronavirus threat and Attorney General William Barr's contentious testimony before the House Judiciary Committee today.

