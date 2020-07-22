Feds Take Portland-Style Crackdowns National — And Surveillance Global

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Shabbir Manjee, an advocate for Defunding the police and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Chicago, to talk about Trump's deployment of federal agents to Chicago as he takes his Portland anti-protest strategy national, the wave of brutality unleashed by Chicago police on Black and Native organizers in defense of a statue of Christopher Columbus this weekend, and why mainstream media and establishment Democrats tend to exaggerate the distinction between these types of state-sanctioned violence.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the new book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism,’ to talk about Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's proposed new "climate plan," why it looks to many like more of a campaign stunt than a serious attempt to address the climate crisis, and why–when it comes to climate change, public health, or racial justice–collective problems require collective solutions.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the new surveillance tactics the federal government is using in their crackdown on protesters, how the proliferation of face masks amid the pandemic is interfering with the US government's attempts to target residents with facial recognition technology, and how the FBI secretly uses a billion-dollar flight-booking company called SABRE as a tool to secretly spy on travelers across the globe.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party," to talk about Trump's new memo attempting to completely eliminate undocumented immigrants from the census for political representation purposes, the practical implications of the deployment of masked federal agents in liberal cities across the country, and Joe Biden's somewhat self-satisfied announcement that he's vetting four Black women for his Vice Presidency.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com