Progressives Pressured to Overlook Biden's Reactionary Past

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the once-promising Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action five years after its passage, the economic and political significance of the Chinese-Iranian trade agreement, and how the desperate and aggressive moves by the US against both countries reveal the decline of US imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK, to talk about huge overlap in the Venezuela policy of US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, the increasing role of the UK as junior partner of US imperialism, and the protest outside the British embassy in Washington, DC today denouncing the British seizure of over a billion dollars of Venezuelan gold.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper, for an update on the ongoing efforts to remove confederate statues in Richmond, VA and the continuing challenges against it, the reason these statues that are being removed are more than just empty symbols, and the tangible gains won amid Richmond's struggle against its long legacy of white supremacy and continued police repression.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the controversy over radical icon Angela Davis saying she will vote for Biden, the implications of deifying pubic figures in what some consider today's "cancel culture," and the mood around the world in communities of resistance and the role the US plays in charting a global path forward.

