Watershed Moment in Sports as Black & Native Activists Gain Momentum

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to talk about the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases amid the ruling class push to "re-open," how the backlog in testing capacity is exacerbating the crisis, and why it seems that US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are competing for the "world's biggest moron" competition when it comes to their response to the pandemic.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen to talk about the huge outcry by NBA players and fans over journalist Adrian Wojnarowski's suspension by ESPN after his provocative response to far-right Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's denunciation of NBA players for embracing Black Lives Matter while failing to attack China, the fundamentally white supremacist and colonial nature of the #FreeHK movement and its reactionary backers in the US government, and where the response by the US ruling class to the largely-successful Hong Kill security bill fits into the right-wing campaign to bully Black communities into supporting anti-China separatism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jacqueline Keeler, editor-in-chief of Pollen Nation Magazine and editor of Edge of Morning: Native Voices Speak for Bears Ears, to talk about the news that Washington, DC's NFL team has formally announced the end of their use of an anti-indigenous racial slur for their name, the centuries-long bonds of solidarity between those struggling for indigenous sovereignty and Black liberation, and how the ongoing nationwide uprising against police terror set the stage for this historic moment.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the "unrelenting" police brutality which continues across the US undercover a mainstream media blackout, why it's so crucial for revolutionary-minded activists to define the current political moment, and the massive backlash to Education Secretary Betsy Devos' defense of the Trump Administration's attempt to force kids and teachers back to school amid the pandemic.

