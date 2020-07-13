Register
10:30 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    By Any Means Necessary

    Watershed Moment in Sports as Black & Native Activists Gain Momentum

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/90/1078399096_4:615:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_53f4a06915774b946207df09977aed29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202007131079874550-watershed-moment-in-sports-as-black--native-activists-gain-momentum/

    Epidemic surges as states reopen; NBA players, fans support reporter targeted by GOP, China bashers; DC's NFL team finally axes racist name

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to talk about the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases amid the ruling class push to "re-open," how the backlog in testing capacity is exacerbating the crisis, and why it seems that US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are competing for the "world's biggest moron" competition when it comes to their response to the pandemic.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen to talk about the huge outcry by NBA players and fans over journalist Adrian Wojnarowski's suspension by ESPN after his provocative response to far-right Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's denunciation of NBA players for embracing Black Lives Matter while failing to attack China, the fundamentally white supremacist and colonial nature of the #FreeHK movement and its reactionary backers in the US government, and where the response by the US ruling class to the largely-successful Hong Kill security bill fits into the right-wing campaign to bully Black communities into supporting anti-China separatism.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jacqueline Keeler, editor-in-chief of Pollen Nation Magazine and editor of Edge of Morning: Native Voices Speak for Bears Ears, to talk about the news that Washington, DC's NFL team has formally announced the end of their use of an anti-indigenous racial slur for their name, the centuries-long bonds of solidarity between those struggling for indigenous sovereignty and Black liberation, and how the ongoing nationwide uprising against police terror set the stage for this historic moment.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the "unrelenting" police brutality which continues across the US undercover a mainstream media blackout, why it's so crucial for revolutionary-minded activists to define the current political moment, and the massive backlash to Education Secretary Betsy Devos' defense of the Trump Administration's attempt to force kids and teachers back to school amid the pandemic. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Betsy DeVos, China, nba, reopening, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    A Historic 13 July in 15 Photos: The First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse