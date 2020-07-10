Latin America's COVID-19 Crisis Swells — Socialism Offers Another Way

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by activist and political strategist Stacey Hopkins to talk about Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' decision to mandate mask usage in Atlanta in defiance of Gov. Brian Kemp's policy at the state level, the challenges facing activists pushing for mail-in voting amid the pandemic, and why the real threat to democracy is posed not by voter fraud but by large-scale right-wing electoral fraud.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Denis Rogatyuk, an independent journalist, writer and researcher, to talk about the announcement by Bolivia's coup-borne regime that so-called "interim President" Jeanine Añez has tested positive for coronavirus, how this may impact the elections slated for Sept. 6th, and what the resignation of Ecuadorian Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner means for that country's increasing unstable right-wing government.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil, to talk about the new article from Brazil's Agencia Publica exposing the FBI's regular meetings with the authors of the infamous "Lava Jato" conspiracy which saw the right-wing seize power from leftist President Lula de Silva, whether President Jair Bolsonaro's claims to have been diagnosed with coronavirus may be another "chloroquine commercial" within his strategy of "necropolitics," and why the best responses to coronavirus have come from socialist governments and the worst from capitalist states.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by social innovation activist Kendrick Jackson to talk about Bernie Sanders' suggestion that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be "the most progressive president since FDR," how supposedly progressive politicians are used to muzzle revolutionary movements and the wave of performative concessions by corporations to Black communities that didn't ask for them.

