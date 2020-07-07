Ruling Class Use July 4 Violence to Call for Law & Order Amid Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Monica Johnson with The Party for Socialism and Liberation in Atlanta to talk about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's activation of the National Guard, and how the police, city government, and mainstream media are attempting to exploit the tragic killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner to manufacture a public demand for a crackdown on protesters.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to talk about the announcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that international students whose schools switch to online classes will be subject to deportation, what this means for those who study abroad in the US and the higher education system more broadly, and the growing body of evidence that the Trump administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to implement racist immigration policy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ayantu Ayana, PHD Student and Oromo Community member, to talk about the killing of popular Oromo artist Hachalu Hundessa, the massive outrage sparked by his killing, and how the Ethiopian government's crackdown on the Oromo community has led to the deaths of over 160 people and brought the country to a political crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to talk about attempts to use this weekend's spike in violence to justify the function of the police, how to balance calls for abolition of the police with the need to hold racists to account, and how settler-colonialism undergirds President Trump's Twitter tirade about the possibility of sports teams moving past their racist imagery.

