Pence Sees "Encouraging News" US Sees Highest Daily Covid-19 Count Yet

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Clarel Cyriaque, a Miami-based immigration attorney and Founding President of the Haitian Lawyers Association, to talk about the 7-2 Supreme Court ruling backing Trump's draconian "fast-track" policy of deporting immigrants, and how US immigration policy encourages the spread of coronavirus between detained immigrants in the US and in the countries they're deported to.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Taylor Hudak, a journalist, activist, and co-founder of Action 4 Assange, to talk about the news that the US Justice Department is expanding its case against Julian Assange, why it's likely the political establishment's desire to continue leaking state secrets when politically convenient is motivating attempts to brand Assange a hacker, and the relation between the persecution of Assange and the state repression of journalists covering the protests against racist police terror.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace with the Red Spin Sports podcast to talk about the culture war emerging in the wake of the discovery of a noose in the garage of NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, why it's so difficult to take the FBI at their word on questions of white supremacy, and the moves by a number of Mississippi NCAA football coaches to force a change to the state flag.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to talk about Mike Pence's comments that he sees "encouraging news" in the state-by-state attempts to "reopen" as the US sees the single highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, what's behind the divisions within the broader left movement between religious and atheistic activists, and why attempts by US Park Police and the FBI to prosecute those who attempted to topple the Andrew Jackson statue outside the White House show that the protests are working.

