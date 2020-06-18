Imperialism on the Backfoot as US Elites Struggle to Control Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Banks, a social worker with the Party For Socialism and Liberation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to talk about the self-style "New Mexico Civil Guard" members who opened fire on a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Albuquerque this week, and what the relatively gentle treatment of the white supremacists reveals about the loyalties of Albuquerque police.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the alarming lengths the FBI is going to in order to hunt down those accused of damaging police property, why Amazon's promise to temporarily halt sales of surveillance technology to law enforcement seems like a public relations stunt and the far-right "boogaloo boys" who've been plotting to pin their executions of police officers on the uprising against racist police terror.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the deadly clashes between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the disputed Galwan valley region, why the ruling class in the US seeks to drive a wedge between the two countries, and the breakdown in talks between North and South Korea.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the political skulduggery that leads up to Joe Biden officially securing the presidential nomination of the Democratic party, how the Trump campaign's since-removed Facebook ads apparently employing Nazi iconography to label anti-fascist protesters fit into a broader pattern of "disturbing racist dog whistles" to the far right, and the Juneteenth actions planned by the ILWU to shut down ports across the west coast.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com