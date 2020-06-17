Major Parties' Police "Reforms" Offer Choice Between Bad & Worse

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the new "police reform" bill unveiled by Senate Republicans today, the differences between the GOP legislation and the rival bill by Democrats, and why so little of it seems to appeal to the growing and outspoken movement against police violence.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to talk about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as much of the country "reopens," why many media outlets and politicians appear to be pinning the uptick in cases on the protest movement sweeping the country despite a broad lack of evidence, and why shifting from 'private' to 'public' is the only way to fully eliminate racial disparities in the healthcare system.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODE Pink to talk about his recent article, "Trump Hammers Cuba While Cuba Cures the Sick Worldwide," the new sanctions recently imposed on Cuba, and why the escalations in the Trump administration's economic aggression towards Cuba seem destined to fail.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the new book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to talk about the testimony today by George Floyd's brother to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the series of potential lynchings of young black men which have quickly been labeled "suicides" by local police departments across the country, and the significance of the massive shift in popular sentiment around protests, white supremacy, and racist police terror.

