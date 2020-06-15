Atlanta Rises Up — and Seattle Solidifies — as Police Keep Killing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Atlanta-based organizer Monica Johnson to talk about the fallout surrounding the police killing of Rayshard Brooks this weekend, why attempts by pro-establishment Black politicians and business owners in Atlanta to pacify protesters seem to be failing, and why the firing of multiple officers and the resignation of Atlanta's police chief seem unlikely to quell the public outrage.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jane Cutter, editor of LiberationNews.org, to give an update regarding the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, how mainstream media reports on the Occupy-style insurrection miss the mark, and the demands of the movement emerging there.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Rep Spin sports podcast, to talk about the rapid shift in public perception in favor of Colin Kapernick's right to protest, discussions among NBA players about not reopening the league as originally scheduled in deference to the ongoing uprising for Black lives, and the impact of this political moment on the movement to remove the confederate flag from Deep South schools.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik and host of The Progressive Soapbox podcast, to talk about the major decision from the Supreme Court in favor of extending Civil Rights protections to LGBT community, the international backlash against the US emerging in the wake of continued racist police terror and a historic public health failure, and why Joe Biden appointing Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate would not represent progress for Black communities.

