Democrats & Republicans "Two Sides of The Same Coin" Amid Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dhoruba al-Mujahid bin Wahad, a former political prisoner, Black Panther Party leader, and co-founder of the Black Liberation Army, to talk about the recent "Open Letter From Original Black Panther Party Members to Black (Hip-Hop) Artists Who Have an Interest in Our Community" he helped author and publish on imixwhatilike.org, the ways the capitalist power structure uses Hip-Hop artists to pacify outraged working people in times of crisis, and the urgent need for revolutionaries to form a United Front Against Fascism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, to talk about the news that Trump is increasing the US military presence in Poland and why mainstream media is focused instead on the troop withdrawals in Germany.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by By Any Means Necessary Producer Wyatt Reed to talk about the continued toppling of statues and other monuments to white supremacy by protesters across the country, the responses by President Trump and Washington Governor Jay Inslee to the newly-declared Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone of Seattle, and why the attempts by Democrats to pacify protesters and the moves by Republicans to crush them represent two sides of the same imperialist coin.

