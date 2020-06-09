At George Floyd's Funeral, Biden Offers Lots of Words, Little Action

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to talk about his latest article, “Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd,” the awkward and largely-symbolic responses by Democrats to the mass uprising, and why both the party and the black capitalist class appear to be attempting to co-opt the language of protesters while refusing to commit to core demands like defunding the police.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ali Abunimah to talk about his new article, "Israel Lobby Sees Black Lives Matter as Major Strategic Threat," the reemergence of longstanding solidarity between Black and Palestinian in the aftermath of the Ferguson uprising and again today, and the links between the decades of cooperation between police in the US and Israel and last week's killing of disabled Palestinian man Iyad Halak by police in Israel.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gnaka Lagoke to talk about the recent statement by the US State Department lashing out at Zimbabwe, how the ongoing global protest movement for Black lives is leading to a "revival of Pan-African consciousness," and how to organize around this unique historical moment.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about the racist mythologies surrounding the supposed necessity of policing in the US, what's behind Frantz Fanon's observation that the oppressed tend to "believe the worst about themselves," and how to overcome the establishment's dilution of the real message of the global movement for Black lives.

