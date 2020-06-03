More Police Involved in George Floyd Killing Charged as Protests Rage

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about the latest in the Justice For George Floyd protest movement rocking the country, the various attempts to co-opt the movement by more liberal and democratic factions, and his new article in The Independent, "Killer Mike, T.I. and Atlanta's Black Misleadership Class."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," to talk about the massive anti-police brutality demonstration in Paris in solidarity with US protesters calling for an end to racist police violence, how the protest movement is being viewed from abroad, and the social factors that are motivating such enormous turnout at protests within the US and beyond.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and co-founder of the Truth Telling Project, to talk about the news that Minnesota is upgrading the murder charges against Derek Chauvin and filing charges against the other three officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, the roots of the hyper-militarization of local police departments throughout the US, and why the supposedly alternative vision for the future presented by Joe Biden is so similar to Trump's.

