Curfews, Crackdowns & Collective Punishment Can't Crush Nat'l Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mecca Bullock, an organizer with the Liberation Center in Philadelphia, to talk about yesterday's brutal crackdown by the police on protesters there and what the future holds for organizers there fighting against racism, police brutality, and capitalism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rahul Dubey, a homeowner in Logan Circle, to talk about his decision to shelter nearly 100 young activists from an attempt by armed forces to 'kettle' them as they marched peacefully, why those taking shelter viewed the offer to leave the house under police supervision as a ruse and refused to leave until curfew ended at 6 AM, and what the experience reveals about the power of solidarity and the importance of community in times of crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jorge Arreaza, Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to talk about the oil tankers bringing fuel from Iran, the significance of the gasoline and the international cooperation behind its arrival, and why claims by the US or Honduras that Venezuela's government has ties to narco-traffickers should be taken with serious skepticism.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network, to talk about the national wave of protests, what to make of various allegations that agent provocateurs have infiltrated the demonstrations, and how Trump's crackdown on the protest movement is steadily eradicating what remains of free speech rights and freedom of the press.

