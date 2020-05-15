Cuba Giving Hope to Doctors Worldwide Despite US 'Terror' Accusation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Milwaukee housing and anti-lead activist Robert Penner to talk about the wave of Wisconsin residents flooding bars and restaurants after the state Supreme Court struck down a statewide stay-at-home order and why the logic of capitalism has lead to a complete lack of protections for residents forced back to work amid the Coronavirus crisis.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by José Ramón Cabañas, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the United States of America, to talk about recent threats by the Trump Administration to officially designate Cuba as being uncooperative or even complicit in the so-called "fight against terrorism," why the failure by Trump or Pompeo to condemn the recent terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy reveals the Trump administration is "simply a political game," and how the US government's renewed economic and propaganda attacks are impacting the everyday lives of Cuba’s people.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings podcast and Digital Outreach Coordinator for the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about his new article in Shadowproof, "Street Medics See Cuba As A Model For COVID-19 Response In Vulnerable Communities," why the impressive public health outcomes seen in Cuba wouldn't have been possible if not for the Cuban Revolution, and how the stark contrast in public health priorities between our countries is forcing more health workers here to take a political stance as the pandemic rages.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Taya Graham and Stephen Janis, journalists with the Police Accountability Report on The Real News Network, to talk about racist police killings and disparities in social distance enforcement, the deep legacy of racism and capitalism in the origins of US policing, the double standard exposed by the prosecution of Breonna Taylor, the EMT killed by Louisville police during a no-knock raid at the wrong address, and the rise in vigilantism among private citizens that are connected.

