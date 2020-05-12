Evidence Mounts of US Involvement in Failed Venezuelan Terror Plot

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to talk about why testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci before the US Senate is sparking so much outrage among those who demand immediate reopening of the economy, and why fears abound that a second wave of infections may be imminent if states go ahead with plans to reopen their economies as the pandemic rages.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky to talk about Mitch McConnell's move to grant unprecedented warrant-less wiretapping powers to Attorney General William Barr, the little-known role of Joe Biden in originally drafting the Patriot Act, and the new legislative push to de-fang encryption under the guise of combating child exploitation.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, a journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about protests demanding elections and an end to hunger on the six-month anniversary of the coup in Bolivia, why the new decree criminalizing misinformation amid the pandemic is likely to be aimed at giving cover to the Añez regime's efforts to persecute dissidents, and what explains the lack of pushback to new agribusiness-friendly legislation by the "environmentalists" who used the fires in the Chiquitania to pave the way for the ouster of Evo Morales.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anya Parampil, host of "Red Lines" on The Grayzone, to discuss the latest in her ongoing investigation into the connections between Silvercorp, the US government, and the ever-changing cabal of would-be putschists surrounding Juan Guaido, why the ongoing saga of the failed mercenary invasion of Venezuela directly contradicts so much of the conventional wisdom of the foreign policy establishment, and how the shift in public consciousness encouraged by the broader socialist projects in Cuba and Venezuela has strengthened those countries' ability to combat the coronavirus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com