Amid Coronavirus, Capitalism Blurs Lines Between Fact & Fiction

In this episode of By Any Means Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Samantha Pineda, Program Director of CISPES, to talk about how the Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is using the coronavirus lock-down as a pretext for his larger crackdown on criminals and political dissidents alike, why some international observers initially praised Bukele's response to the pandemic, and why women and LGBTQ people are being disproportionately impacted by violence amid the lockdown.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Soderberg, a Baltimore-based reporter and the co-author of the upcoming book, "I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad," to talk about the news that the Baltimore police is set to begin surveillance of the city via small reconnaissance planes, why privacy advocates are up-in-arms about the potential dangers of the new technology, and why so many are convinced that giving police access to new surveillance technology will cause more problems than it solves.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the mafia-style threats have been used to intimidate whistleblowers from the OPCW as well as important figures at the International Atomic Energy Agency, and how the lack of evidence, motive, and reliable witnesses make allegations that the Syrian armed forces unleashed sarin gas on a remote field as they verged on total victory so unreliable, and why a Bloomberg report insisting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has become a "headache" to Russian President Vladimir Putin is more than likely "wishful thinking" from a long-time Russophobe.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City, to talk about why he's "scared to death" of the recently-announced committee to reopen Washington, DC, why conversations about whether Black politicians or Black communities bear greater responsibility for the housing crisis paper over the role of big developers, and why so few contemporary DC politicians seem able to live up to the legacy of Mayor Marion Barry.

