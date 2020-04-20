As Leftists Uplift Essential Workers, the Right Works to Endanger Them

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to talk about the wave of protests against shelter-in-place guidelines, the parallels between Trump's praise for those responsible for this weekend's incidents and for the attendees of the "Unite the Right" rally whose reign of terror left a woman dead in Charlottesville, and why the protesters aren't necessarily wrong when they claim to represent "American freedom."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lucas Koerner, a writer with Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss how US corporate media is providing cover for Washington’s unrelenting attacks on the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro, how crippling US sanctions make combatting the coronavirus even more difficult for Venezuelans, and the role of American media in whitewashing the impact of US policy on the country.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights and author of “The General’s Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” to talk about the deep injustice exposed by the Israeli response to the Coronavirus among both Palestinian and Haredi Jewish communities, how the alarming Israeli failure to allow imprisoned Palestinians to take even the most basic precautions has created outbreaks, and why these tactics and many others employed by Israel constitute genocide under UN and Geneva Convention frameworks.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President of the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about the stark differences in how activists on the left and right are treating essential workers amid the pandemic, what Joe Biden's absence from the national dialogue says about the thinking of Democratic party strategists, and the importance of activists and organizers stepping up to the plate and taking care of our communities when our elected leaders can't or won't.

