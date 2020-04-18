Stuck Behind Bars, Inmates & Immigrants Are Sitting Ducks for COVID-19

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to talk about a provision in the Coronavirus stimulus package ensuring at least $1.7 trillion dollars are going to millionaires, why there's been so little push-back from the Democratic Party, and why the speed and lack of resistance to the CARES Act demonstrates the meaninglessness of arguments over deficits in the US.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amilcar Valencia, an immigration activist and executive director of El Refugio, to talk about the coronavirus outbreaks at immigrant detention centers across the country, the challenges they're facing as they attempt to ensure friends and loved ones in the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, and how longstanding humanitarian issues at such facilities are exacerbated by the current crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nnena Amuchie, an organizer with Black Youth Project 100 and No New Jails DC, to talk about why they're calling for jails to be emptied as COVID-19 continues to endanger lives both inside and out, why jails and prisons are such breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus, and the creative new methods they've found to continue standing in resistance to incarceration in Washington, DC in times of social distancing.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror," to talk about the issues that made New York City so vulnerable to COVID-19, how the loss of ta revenue is already being used to justify cuts to the public sector, why the mainstream media treats China's upward revision of its death toll as proof of a cover-up while ignoring actual cover-ups in the US and Europe, and what to make of Trump's encouragement for far-right protesters demonstrating against shelter-in-place guidelines.

