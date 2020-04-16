Going Beyond Bernie, Biden as Blaming China Become Bipartisan Instinct

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ian Goodrum, senior editor of China Daily, to talk about the "scientific illiteracy" underlying new claims that China covered up the spread of COVID-19 for six days, why speculation by anti-China politicians and journalists is seemingly prioritized over the global health community consensus that China went above and beyond in their COVID-19 response, and why the subtler new narrative that the virus was not man-made but rather released due to Chinese negligence is gaining more traction with the liberal wing of empire.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Cassandra Begay, Founder/CEO at Defend the Sacred Consulting, to talk about why the Coronavirus is hitting Native communities especially hard, how the living legacy of settler-colonialism continues to impact the Navajo Nation, and how the over half-million dollars raised by her and her colleagues for the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund is helping communities take their destinies into their own hands.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about how climate change and deforestation are making the global environment more conducive to COVID-19 and similar viruses, how the use of the term "wet market" plays into broader attempts to shift blame away from the failed healthcare system, and why illnesses whose victims are concentrated in the Global South aren't treated with the same urgency even if they claim more lives.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, to talk about the role of figures like Bernie Sanders and the Black 'mis-leadership class" in sheep-dogging progressives back into the Democratic Party, what the historical record says about attempts to push the party from within, and why achieving real progress will likely require the construction of new bases of people's power that aren't beholden to the establishment.

