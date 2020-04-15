From Boston to Barbados, Socialists Show Another Way is Possible

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to talk about President Trump's announcement that he's halting funding for the World Health organization, whether such a decision is even possible given that the funding was authorized by an act of Congress, and why virtually the entire global community is demanding Trump reverse course

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Susan Klimczak, Education Organizer and Fab Lab Director at the South End Technology Center in Boston, and Clinton Osula with the Fab Inventor’s Lounge, to talk about how the partnership between the Fab Lab and the Party helping to design, 3-D print, and distribute much-needed Personal Protective Equipment to front-line healthcare workers, and how their work is helping build independent community aid networks to needed to ensure vital supplies and groceries get to the communities disproportionately affected by the crisis while providing with paid work providing STEM education on-the-job.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Helen Yaffe, Visiting Fellow at the Latin America and Caribbean Centre and a Lecturer in Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow and author of the new book "We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World," to talk about Cuba's efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the Caribbean and beyond, what's behind the mainstream media tendency to frame Cuba's vital international medical brigades as agents or victims of 'totalitarian communism', and why the crisis demonstrates the need for a centralized resource distribution system based around the human need and not profit.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, to talk about where Elizabeth Warren's endorsement of Joe Biden fits into the larger push by Establishment Democrats to crown Joe Biden presidential nominee, whether Joe Biden has any real hope of generating high levels of Black and progressive voter turnout, and whether the coronavirus crisis is likely to force a fundamental and irreversible shift in political consciousness.

