Tens of Millions Out of Work, Food Banks Overwhelmed, & Bernie's Out

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the news that Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the presidential nomination, why Joe Biden is likely to struggle to capture much of the progressive movement which constituted Bernie's base, and his new article on Rall.com, "Progressives Decide: Dignity and Freedom, or Voting for Biden."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to talk about the news that another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the last month's total to nearly 17 million people out of work, why large financial institutions are now openly conceding we're likely to see the worst financial collapse since the Great Depression, why the boom-and-bust cycle isn't a bug but rather a feature of capitalism, and how the larger neoliberal structure functionally serves as a system of upward wealth distribution.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria to talk about the cessation of hostilities in Yemen announced yesterday by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, why mainstream media is portraying it as a humanitarian move even though the huge outbreak in coronavirus cases among the Saudi Royal Family suggests otherwise, and why Washington's prior unwillingness to break with the Saudis after their execution of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi means US suggestions that Saudi Arabia could be cut off militarily if it doesn't reduce oil output could be empty threats.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to talk about the fierce backlash some churches are facing after continuing to hold services in violation of bans on large gatherings, why statements by politicians suggesting Black communities be used for COVID-19 experimentation are leading to further skepticism of a medical establishment long notorious for institutional racism, and why crucial assistance like rent forgiveness, jail releases, and free treatment must be extended to all working people—regardless of immigration status—to ensure a meaningful and moral response to the virus.

