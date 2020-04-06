Register
    Biden Proposes Virtual Convention as Democrats Hit Pause on Primary

    New York City crumbling under coronavirus, says EMT; Anti-Asian hate crimes skyrocket; British PM hospitalized for coronavirus

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Yari, a paramedic with the New York City Fire Department, to talk about the massive increase in deaths he's seeing first-hand in Queens, New York, why being lauded as a 'hero' by media and politicians is no replacement for adequate PPE, and how intertwined issues of racism, sexism, and class play into persistence funding disparities for EMTs and other healthcare workers in the city. 

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Party For Socialism and Liberation organizer Rachel Hu to talk about Andrew Yang's new op-ed calling for Asian-Americans to more fully assimilate to "American values," how such prescriptions reinforce the same white supremacist logic which blames Asians for the outbreak in the first place, and how racist rhetoric from the highest levels of the federal government serves to distract from the failed response here while setting the stage for a new Cold War with China. 

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patrick Henningsen, a global affairs analyst and co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about the news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for Coronavirus, how the drastic measures were taken around the world to stop the spread of the virus are disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable, and whether the more permissive model followed by counties like Mexico, Sweden, and Japan is capable of addressing the Coronavirus crisis without an incurring a full economic shut-down.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of “Political Misfits” on Radio Sputnik and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" podcast, to talk about the idea being floated by Joe Biden to hold the Democratic National Convention virtually, whether Bernie Sanders will use this moment to articulate a robust platform for working people or defer to the mainstream media's insistence that he sit down and shut up, why the lack of real opposition from the Democrats means Trump's utterly failed response to the pandemic may not ultimately negatively impact his chances of re-election, and what's motivating all the international finger-pointing over Coronavirus culpability.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Biden, COVID-19, Yango, Hate crimes, Asians, Queensland
