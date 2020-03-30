Social Distancing Guidelines Extended as US Workers Demand Protections

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Dante Strobino, an international representative of the United Electrical Radio Machine Workers for America, to talk about how the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a wave of wildcat strikes popping up throughout the South and across the country, how the larger societal transition from more formal work to the 'gig economy' is presenting new challenges for labor organizers, and why the precarious position so many workers now find themselves in is ultimately bringing class consciousness to a new generation.

In the second segment, Sean and Wyatt are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus on Haiti, why the continuing political crisis in the country tends to multiply the effects of the pandemic, and how the ongoing history of colonialism in the country by imperialist powers has left Haiti particularly vulnerable as the pandemic spreads.

In the third segment, Sean and Wyatt are joined by Cathy Rojas, a Queens, NY native and resident, organizer and high school teacher to discuss the upcoming #CancelTheRent protest in New York City, how the ruling class is shifting the burden of the coronavirus response onto working people, and how the decision to exclude undocumented people will from stimulus money-making conditions particularly difficult for immigrant communities.

Later in the show, Sean and Wyatt are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the news that Trump has extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April, whether a Department of Justice investigation into members of the Senate Intelligence who appear to have used privileged information to enrich themselves off the back of the Coronavirus could ultimately lead to any real justice, how anti-Chinese rhetoric coming from the highest levels of government is manifesting in anti-Chinese hate crimes and public policy, and why the decision by the Trump administration to double down on sanctions during the pandemic reveals a worldview fundamentally opposed to the internationalism shown by countries like Cuba and China.

