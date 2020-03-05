Register
08:33 GMT06 March 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    And Then There Were Two — Warren Drops Out, But Damage is Done

    By Any Means Necessary
    Trump struggles to respond to Coronavirus; No charges 4 years after Berta Caceres' murder; Draft-card burning activist's "Failure to Appear"

    On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to talk about why the time to prepare for a Coronavirus pandemic has likely already passed, why the failure to replicate the rapid-response measures taken by China may lead to tens of thousands or evens millions of cases of the virus here, what the Coronavirus bill just passed by Congress tells us about the response, why so many healthcare workers are speaking out about the slow and unserious reaction to the potential pandemic, why China's decision to institute a rent freeze and offer free Coronavirus testing has led to a huge reduction in new cases, how the actions by those in charge of the US response to the Coronavirus have already undermined critical healthcare infrastructure, why they are so much more interested in the Coronavirus' financial impact on the markets than its medical impact on its victims, why the economic reality facing so many Americans may force them to forego needed quarantine efforts, and what measures average citizens can take to protect themselves and their communities in light of the underwhelming government response.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about why the murder of indigenous feminist revolutionary activist Berta Caceres continues to go unpunished four years after her assassination by the Honduran oligarchy, why so many of the various economic interests that conspired against her comprise the highest echelons of Honduran society, the role of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in all this, the news that US prosecutors believe he accepted a $25,000 bribe from a Honduran drug-trafficking suspect arrested in Miami this weekend, and why the US government continues to stand behind Hernandez despite these shocking allegations and demonstrable personal and familial ties to gang leaders.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Emily Quint-Freeman, human rights, peace, and social justice activist and author of the new memoir "Failure to Appear: Resistance, Loss, and Identity," to talk about her role in little-known but influential actions taken in resistance to the Vietnam War including the burning of over 40,000 draft cards, what she hoped to accomplish in doing so and what the real impact of her actions was, how the US government responded by arresting her and her comrades and issuing a gag order against them, why on the eve of her sentencing she made the fateful decision to go underground and flee the country, her years spent in exile, why it took so long for her to discover her conviction had ultimately been overturned, why she has consistently refused to repudiate her anti-war convictions, why the struggle she waged is more relevant now than ever, and how she views the anti-war movement as having integrated into the larger progressive struggle against capitalism, white supremacy, and climate change.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to talk about the news that Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, how her departure may affect the remaining field of contenders and why she was still in the race at all, how the racial justice movements of the past decade have changed the public narrative around race, how Joe Biden has convinced so much of the Black community that he has their best interests at heart, why an "Us vs. Them" mentality between Black and Latinx people only serves the interest of the largely-white ruling class, whether Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's endorsement of Mike Bloomberg will negatively impact her future political prospects, why the US government has continually failed to criminalize lynching, why the centrist neoliberal model seems to be provoking the same fascist anti-immigrant backlash both here and in Europe, and which Vice Presidential picks would make the most sense for Bernie Sanders' campaign.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Vietnam, draft, antiwar, Honduras, China, coronavirus
    Votre message a été envoyé!
