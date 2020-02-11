Who Killed Malcolm X? How Mainstream Media Defangs Revolutionaries

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Andy Brennan to talk about the significance of Sinn Fein's surprise victory at the Irish polls, how the failures of the two major liberal parties led to the resurgence in Irish Republicanism, why the punditocracy is drawing the wrong conclusions about the political landscape in Ireland, why Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is refusing to align with Sinn Fein, how long-term changes in political identity in Ireland are bringing about a new political landscape, how negotiations could play out as Sinn Fein has the chance to form a coalition government, and how colonization in Ireland and the country's lack of imperialist history helped preclude the revival of far-right anti-immigrant factions currently facing so many other countries in Europe.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Wyatt Reed to talk about the trial of four members of the Embassy Protection Collective which began today, why they're being targeted with charges of "interfering with the protective functions of the US Department of State" for their efforts to protect the Venezuelan embassy from members of the Venezuelan opposition who besieged the embassy for weeks, and how the Venezuelan opposition is attempting to pack the courthouse and influence the trial's outcome.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the possibility that Turkish attacks on the Syrian Arab Army could lead to open warfare between those countries, why the Turkish government's aggressive rhetoric doesn't always translate into action, why the Syria conflict may be in the "end-game" phase, the role of many "moderate rebels" in the US government's larger proxy war against Iran, and whether the violence between such proxy forces could spill into a war between the United States and Russia.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, professor at Morgan State University and curator of imixwhatilike.org, to talk about the reemergence of a speech by Mike Bloomberg justifying the racist consequences of his stop-and-frisk policy, why the Democratic establishment is so nervous about the popular movement surrounding Bernie Sanders, the new Netflix docu-series "Who Killed Malcolm X?" and the recent uptick in public interest around Malcolm X, why revolutionary ideologies like Black Nationalism and Pan-Africanism go largely unmentioned in the series, how the show misses the mark by reducing his assassination to a personal disagreement and downplaying the role of the US government which targeted him so viciously, the tendency of the capitalist political establishment to co-opt and defang revolutionary figures like Malcolm, how the docu-series fits into a larger push to replace the more radical figure presented in Alex Haley's Autobiography of Malcolm X with the meeker Malcolm 'Reinvented' by Manning Marable's biography, why economic stagnation in Black communities means Malcolm's ideas are more relevant than ever, why European immigrants are seen as more 'American' than colonized populations who've been here for hundreds or thousands of years, the role of the Black mis-leadership class in enshrining the myth of Black Buying Power, and why advocates of Black Capitalism inevitably obscure the primary role of capitalism in marginalizing Black communities.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com