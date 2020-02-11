Dem Infighting Continues With Trump and GOP Sittin' Pretty

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kamau Franklin, founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the Democratic debate in New Hampshire, if Joe Biden may be exiting the race sooner rather than later, how Buttigieg's dismal poll numbers among Black voters foreshadow a poor showing in southern states later in the campaign, and whether Bloomberg will run as a third-party candidate if he fails to secure the Democratic nomination.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean continue to be joined by Kamau Franklin to explain why (with the centrist position occupied by Buttigieg and the more progressive position by Bernie Sanders) Warren is getting desperate as she struggles to find a niche, the devastating cuts to the social safety net proposed by Trump's new budget, and why the Democratic Party condemns such cuts despite frequently helping Republicans enact them.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Helena Cobban, veteran foreign affairs writer and founder and CEO of Just World Books, to talk about the revelation that the US government may have intentionally misplaced blame for the missile attacks on a US military base to justify assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, why the US government is refusing to provide any evidence that Khataib Hezbollah was responsible for the attacks despite requests from numerous high-level Iraqi officials, and how this latest escalations in tensions ties into the protracted struggle between US and Iraqi officials over the country's future.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to talk about how the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary are exposing deep division within the Democratic Party and unity within the Republican Party, how Tom Perez's refusal to step down as Democratic Party chair speaks to the arrogance of the party's leadership, why so many candidates tend to offer empty talking points instead of substantial policy proposals to Black voters, how Snaders maintains a progressive stance on demostic issues but stays with the status quo on foreign policy, what Chris Matthews' deep-seated anti-communism stands in stark contrast to improving attitudes towards socialism in the US, how the disappearance of the Red Menace from mainstream discourse has allowed for the ruling class to roll back hard-won social reforms but also exposed the hypocrisies of the American Dream, why so many people in the US are predisposed to fearing Official Enemy States which have never attacked them, and why the New York Police Department's union is declaring "war" on Mayor Bill de Blasio.

