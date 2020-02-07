Dem Circus Moves On to New Hampshire but Caucus Clown Show Continues

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeff Cohen, a journalist, media critic, professor, and the founder of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, to talk about a Brazilian court's decision to not move forward with the cybercrime charges against journalist Glenn Greenwald, how Trump's persecution of Julian Assange helped to blur the lines between journalists and whistleblowers and open the door for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's persecution of Greenwald, and how corporate media's fawning coverage of Pete Buttigieg in Iowa reflects the mainstream media consensus of censoring politically inconvenient reporting.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Embassy Protection Collective members Kevin Zeese and Dr. Adrienne Pine to talk about why the US government is putting their group on trial for protecting the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC from a violent group of coup-supporters besieging the building, how the court system and State Department have colluded to premise their case on the legal fiction that Juan Guaido is the President of Venezuela, why the US government permitted a paramilitary force of right-wing Latin Americans to repeatedly assault the Embassy Protectors, and what their case says about the limits of freedom of speech for those opposing imperialism.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Editor Mindia Gavasheli to discuss recent attempts by NPR to malign the presence of Radio Sputnik in Kansas City, Missouri, the ongoing attempts to stigmatize not just Russian or state-owned outlets but independent media in general, and why it's so important that journalists are willing to challenge status quo narratives.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to talk about the catastrophic caucuses in Iowa, why billionaire-funded Buttigieg can get away with smearing the Sanders campaign as being funded by "dark money" in the current political climate, how Joe Biden's campaign managed to fail so spectacularly and the new ways it may continue to do so, why billionaire Mike Bloomberg is getting more attention than the former Vice President despite having virtually no popular support, how the "Shadow" app encapsulates the seemingly-endless conflicts of interest plaguing the Democratic establishment, why the United States seems to be approaching a tipping point like so many other countries have in the past year, why the Democratic party seemingly continues to misunderstand the political consequences of impeachment and now may be coming back for seconds, and how the Democrats' actions are bolstering the ranks of Trump's most diehard supporters

