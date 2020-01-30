Register
11:02 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Colonies and Co-Conspirators: America's Foreign Policy Frauds Hit Home

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104179/24/1041792401.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_by_any_means/202001301078183800-colonies-and-co-conspirators-americas-foreign-policy-frauds-hit-home/

    Trump peace plan would codify apartheid; "Against Urbanism" brings community back to the city; US and Honduras collude to defraud taxpayers

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Saman Pelast, Vice President of the US Palestinian Council, to explain how the supposed peace deal put forth by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu this week would essentially codify Israeli apartheid as it rejects three main Palestinian demands (Israeli withdrawal, a restoration of pre-1967 borders and the right of self-determination), the parallels he sees between the BDS movement today and the anti-apartheid movement in the 80s which helped topple the apartheid South African government, and why the timing of the deal's announcement seems to reflect cynical political maneuvering by Trump and Netanyahu.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Italian anthropologist and architect Franco La Cecla to talk about his latest book, "Against Urbanism," the re-orientation of contemporary architecture away from shared social benefit and towards individualism, the importance of branding in various cities' attempts to "revitalize" cities and displace working people, and the role of urban populations in the fight between haves and have-nots which is playing out in public spaces across the world.

    In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by retired foreign service officer John McAvoy to talk about his legal battle to recoup tens of millions of dollars from the government of Honduras after they refused to compensate his firm for rebuilding dozens of water and sanitation facilities there in the wake of Hurricane Mitch in 1998, why USAID is lying and the Department of Justice is fighting its own citizens on behalf of a foreign government, and what the US's legal rationale⁠—that speaking up for its citizens could have “negative effects upon the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Honduras”—reveals about the priorities of the ruling elite.

    Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ben Norton, co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast and a journalist with The Grayzone, to talk about how Elizabeth Warren's plan to criminalize "disinformation" is actually censorship in disguise, how fear-mongering over Russian electoral interference minimizes the disenfranchisement of marginalized communities and other actual threats to election integrity, why Juan Guaido's global tour is stopping in Miami and whether his constant stream of selfies with world leaders will make up for a total lack of support among Venezuelans, the role of left-liberals in manufacturing consensus for US-backed coups in Latin America, why the political establishment demonizes the popular leftist government of Nicaragua as an authoritarian dictatorship while praising illegitimate but friendly right-wing regimes elsewhere in the region, and how the coronavirus scare shows anti-Chinese racism is not just tolerated but encouraged by imperialism.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    coronavirus, Nicaragua, Juan Guaido, disinformation, Elizabeth Warren, USAID, DRC, Honduras, Palestine, apartheid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse