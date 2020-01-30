Colonies and Co-Conspirators: America's Foreign Policy Frauds Hit Home

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Saman Pelast, Vice President of the US Palestinian Council, to explain how the supposed peace deal put forth by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu this week would essentially codify Israeli apartheid as it rejects three main Palestinian demands (Israeli withdrawal, a restoration of pre-1967 borders and the right of self-determination), the parallels he sees between the BDS movement today and the anti-apartheid movement in the 80s which helped topple the apartheid South African government, and why the timing of the deal's announcement seems to reflect cynical political maneuvering by Trump and Netanyahu.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Italian anthropologist and architect Franco La Cecla to talk about his latest book, "Against Urbanism," the re-orientation of contemporary architecture away from shared social benefit and towards individualism, the importance of branding in various cities' attempts to "revitalize" cities and displace working people, and the role of urban populations in the fight between haves and have-nots which is playing out in public spaces across the world.

In the third segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by retired foreign service officer John McAvoy to talk about his legal battle to recoup tens of millions of dollars from the government of Honduras after they refused to compensate his firm for rebuilding dozens of water and sanitation facilities there in the wake of Hurricane Mitch in 1998, why USAID is lying and the Department of Justice is fighting its own citizens on behalf of a foreign government, and what the US's legal rationale⁠—that speaking up for its citizens could have “negative effects upon the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Honduras”—reveals about the priorities of the ruling elite.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ben Norton, co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast and a journalist with The Grayzone, to talk about how Elizabeth Warren's plan to criminalize "disinformation" is actually censorship in disguise, how fear-mongering over Russian electoral interference minimizes the disenfranchisement of marginalized communities and other actual threats to election integrity, why Juan Guaido's global tour is stopping in Miami and whether his constant stream of selfies with world leaders will make up for a total lack of support among Venezuelans, the role of left-liberals in manufacturing consensus for US-backed coups in Latin America, why the political establishment demonizes the popular leftist government of Nicaragua as an authoritarian dictatorship while praising illegitimate but friendly right-wing regimes elsewhere in the region, and how the coronavirus scare shows anti-Chinese racism is not just tolerated but encouraged by imperialism.

