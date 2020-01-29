"You Got Rights 'til You Got No Rights"—The Milk and Honey Runs Dry

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Isabel Garcia, co-founder of the Coalición de Derechos Humanos co-founder and National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights board member, to talk about the 5-4 Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration to effectively ban asylum for poor people, why simply following the rules doesn't guarantee fair treatment by immigration authorities, and how US policies in Central America are ultimately driving the migration crisis.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Steve Keen, author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist to talk about why the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy is detrimental to economic growth, how the supposedly impressive job numbers reflect more about quantitative easing policy and could actually mask a growing inequality and stagnant wage growth, the effects of the coronavirus on global markets and especially the Chinese tourism market, and the motivations behind the US government's attempt to block Huawei from participating in developing 5G infrastructure in Europe.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sergio Torrez, a Nicaraguan-American peace activist and member of the Embassy Protection Collective, to discuss the US Customs and Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security detaining and interrogating him when he attempts to enter the country, why his experiences in Venezuela and Nicaragua don't comport with the portrayals of those countries presented by the mainstream press, and why the US seems so hellbent on preventing Americans from witnessing the achievements of socialist governments.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Rev. Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to talk about the importance of confronting elected officials for failing to address the needs of working people, how DC's budget reflects the prioritization of incarceration over education, the need to reemphasize the revolutionary spirit of the gospel and the historical role of the Black church in overcoming white supremacy, a Prince George County police officer being charged with murder for his role in the death of a man killed while handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser, and the need to create viable alternative social models as we attempt to transition away from a system of aggressive and racist policing.

