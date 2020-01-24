Donald Trump Marches for Life ⁠— Iraqis March for Theirs

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the declassified files released by the Justice Department which show that at least two of the four surveillance warrants used by the secretive FISA courts as part of the Trump investigation were illegitimate, how this revelation may help the legal prospects of those convicted, and why the FISA system was designed to be so opaque.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jenny Brown, author of Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight Over Women's Work and her latest, Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now, to talk about Trump becoming the first president to speak before the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, DC, how the ongoing crackdown on abortion access fits into a larger, racist, Christian fundamentalist political project, and the absurdity of Trump professing his concern for the lives of children while moving to defund social programs which provide for them.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by the Taghyeer Palestinian National Nonviolence Movement's founder, Ali Abu Awwad, and their Executive Director, Muhanad Alkharaz, to talk about why they believe in nonviolence as both a strategy and identity, why women and youth are increasingly taking on leadership roles in the resistance to the occupation, and the deep historical connections between the Palestinian liberation movement and the Black liberation movement here.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by the founder and director of Hoops Sagrado, Bryan Weaver, to talk about what the Bolivian military coup against Evo Morales means for the country's most vulnerable groups, how the privileged treatment that star athletes receive can leave them emotionally or mentally stunted, public sympathy for Meghan Markle in the wake of the racist attacks against her, what explains the centuries-long domination of Haiti by foreign colonialist powers, and why Alex Haley's "Roots" represented a seismic shift in American cultural understanding.

