Reality Bites Back — Hillary's Unhinged Attacks on Progressives Backfire

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the twin charm offensives being waged by the state department’s Chief⁠ — Mike Pompeo⁠ — and the chief recipient of their financial support in Latin America⁠ — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as well as expanding ruptures between Carribean nations along pro- and anti-US lines.

In the next segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss the Brazilian government filing charges of "cybercrimes" against journalist Glenn Greenwald after he exposed widespread corruption and political manipulation by close associates of president Jair Bolsonaro, the allegations that Jeff Bezo's cell phone was compromised by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and Apple's decision to defer to the FBI and refuse to allow users to fully encrypt backups of their devices stored on the company's cloud network.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber and China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, to explain Hillary Clinton's ongoing obsession with derailing the Bernie Sanders campaign, how her Russophobic attacks on Tulsi Gabbard have finally led to a libel lawsuit, and why Trump's ascendancy was more shocking to white liberals than communities historically threatened by white supremacy.

