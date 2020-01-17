Lies, Damn Lies, and CNN

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, to talk about the geopolitical implications of the latest trade agreement between the US and China, whether the deal's supposed economic benefits for American workers may be exaggerated, and how Trump's unpredictability is making China's Belt and Road initiative more appealing to European countries.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ilya Petrenko, a correspondent with RT International, to talk about the recent overhaul of the Russian government, the appointment of the relatively-unknown Mikhail Mishustin as its new Prime Minister, and how mainstream media's breathless and hyperbolic reporting of the story says more about them than it does Russia.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to explain how foreign powers are shaping the military conflicts in Libya and Syria, why the West is taking the path of destabilization in the latter and not the former, and the failure of Russian and Turkish diplomats to find a diplomatic solution to the civil war in Libya.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about the US Senate beginning the impeachment proceedings into Donald Trump, hot mic-gate from the Democratic debate on Tuesday night, what the conciliatory attitude from Sanders says about his politics, how the campaigns of Bloomberg and Steyer show how seemingly any billionaire can buy their way into the race, and why campaigns should be publically financed.

