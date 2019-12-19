If Trump Scares You, Wait Until You Hear About Baltimore Police

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network, to talk about the impact of impeachment on the 2020 election cycle, why many progressive Democrats did not want to impeach Trump and focus on issues of poverty instead, the strong support for Donald Trump in North Carolina, and the latest fallout from the Inspector General report highlighting how the FBI falsified documents to the FISA court.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire" to talk about the ongoing protests in France over proposed pension reforms that have brought Paris to a standstill, Macron's inability to slow the protests, and if labor unions will continue to organize through the holiday season.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pablo Vivanco, Chilean-Canadian journalist and former director of Telesur English to talk about the protests in Chile over draconian neo-liberal policies, the political arc in Chile that led to the privatization of public goods, the growing demands the country adopts a new constitution, and who profits from dictatorships and "economic reforms".

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by activist and organizer Tracye Redd to talk the upcoming impeachment vote of Donald J Trump, the high levels of racism in America's Midwest, if Iowa should be first in the nation to vote in the Presidential primaries, the intersection of environmental racism and policing, Pacific Gas and Electric Company's billion-dollar settlement over their role in causing California's fires, what to expect from Thursday night's Democratic debate, Joe Biden's oddly edited new campaign video, and the shocking number of Balitimore police arrested, suspended, or sentenced in 2019.

