What the American Left Can Learn From Corbyn's Loss in the UK

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lee Stranahan, the co-host of "Fault Lines" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the historic win for the Conservative Party in the UK, what role Boris Johnson and Brexit played in leading the Tories to victory, the future leadership of the Labour and Liberal Democrat Parties, what the outcome will mean for UK's global standing and Julian Assange.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by academic, organizer and activist Brahim Rouabah to talk about ex-Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune winning the Presidential elections Thursday, the mass anti-government protests that have followed the election results, and the violence against the protesters.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Katie Caussin, Jo Scott and Kazi Jones who currently star in The Second City's "She The People: The Resistance Continues!" at Woolly Mammoth Theater in Washington, D.C. now through January 5th. The group talk about the role comedy plays in spurring political consciousness through its truth-telling, the importance of feeling uncomfortable in order to learn, the intersections between race and gender, and the varied audience reactions to very pointed jokes.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to talk about what the UK general election results may mean if the 2020 US general elections, The odd turn in the public relationship between Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former Senator Claire McCaskill's full-on attack of Elizabeth Warren, and the shocking illegalities committed by police in St. Louis, Missouri and across the US.

