Inspector General Highlights Long History of FBI Overreach and Misfeasance

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of "Fault Lines" on Radio Sputnik to give an on-the-ground report from the United Kingdom the day before their General elections. The group talks about each party's electoral strategies, the efforts to smear the Labour Party as anti-semites, if Brexit will take place if Johnson is elected, and the US interests in Thursday's elections.

In the second segment, Jacquie Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute to talk about the release of the Afghan Papers by the Washington Post highlighting decades of corruption and malfeasance by the US government, military, and contractors in Afghanistan. The group also talks about how Afghan government corruption softened the ground for the Taliban to continue to operate in the country and if Donald Trump will end the Afghan war ahead of the 2020 election.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sathya Vatti, Student and member of the Party of Socialism and Liberation - Albuquerque, New Mexico to talk about Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi denying the genocide and displacement against the Rohingya at the International Court of Justice at the Hague, the significance of the complaint being filed by Gambia, a small Muslim-majority country in West Africa, and the geopolitical interests of the US in interfering with peace processes in Myanmar.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of the Grayzone to talk about the Inspector General testifying at the US Senate, the stories that have been overshadowed the last weeks by the Impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the National Defense Authorization Act giving the US military an additional $30 billion dollars, Tulsi Gabbard boycotting the next Democratic debate, a Trump executive order targeting the BDS movement against Israel, and the electoral stalemate Israel has found itself in.

