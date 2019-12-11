Articles of Impeachment Unveiled; America's Never-Ending Crack War

IG report's shocking admissions; Putin and Zelensky meet in France; Lavrov meets with Trump in DC; Will elections be held in Bolivia?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Jacque Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to talk about the US Congress issuing articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, the Inspector General report highlighting wrongdoings by the FBI, the realisation that Carter Page was a CIA asset, and the history of the FBI abusing the law in order to spy on US citizens.

In the second segment, Jacque Luqman and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky agreeing to a ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine during the talks in France, NATO's response to the meeting.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacque are joined by journalist Wyatt Reed to talk about conditions on the ground in Bolivia, the "uneasy truce" between supporters of the new authorities and those who back ousted President Evo Morales and the deep class contradictions heightened by the de3velopments in the country.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Tony Lewis, Jr., community leader, workforce development specialist, re-entry expert, champion for children with incarcerated parents and author of "Slugg: A Boy's Life in the Age of Mass Incarceration" to talk about the whitewashing of Chocolate City, the ongoing fallout from the crack wars in America in the 1980s and 1990s, the punitive nature of America's judicial system, the efforts to support people in jail working towards re-entry into society, and Mike Bloomberg's high unfavorable ratings.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com