White Supremacy in America Starts with America's Police Force

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about several Google employees being fired for organizing workers, employees at GitHub demanding their company drop contracts with ICE, and the European Union demanding tough rules be placed on Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” to talk about the latest job numbers from the United States, how the "gig economy" is leading to misleading labor data, the massive labor protests in France, the economics behind Brexit, and the latest from neo-liberal protests in Latin America.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Dr. Jeb Sprague, a Research Associate at the Institute for Research on World-Systems (IROWS) at the University of California, Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political economy, social change, and the transnational capitalist class” to discuss the upcoming elections in Dominica, interference from the US government and the Organization of American States, and why an independent Caribbean is such a threat to Western supremacy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about West Virginia prison staff being suspended after taking a group photo while giving the Nazi salute, the rise of classical fascism from Brazil to Poland to Turkey, and the shocking number of empty homes in California compared to those who need homes. The show also says goodbye to Eugene Puryear.

